President Barzani heads to Jordan for key talks

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to undertake an official visit to Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Region’s presidency, Barzani will hold discussions with King Abdullah II to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Jordan.

During the visit, Barzani is also expected to meet with a number of senior Jordanian officials.

This is a breaking story…