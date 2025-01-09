EXCLUSIVE: Iraq, Jordan forge stronger ties to boost regional stability and economic growth

Shafaq News/ Former Jordanian government spokesperson Mohannad Mubaidin affirmed, on Thursday, the ongoing collaboration between Iraq and Jordan to maintain security and stability in the region, particularly in light of last year’s rapid developments.

"King Abdullah II is committed to ensuring that Jordan’s relationship with Iraq is both impactful and geared towards achieving stability and security in the Middle East,” Mubaidin said in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, adding that "several meetings have been held between the two sides, focusing on key areas, including bolstering security systems and combating terrorism."

High-Level Visits Cement Relations

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited Jordan on Dec. 11, 2024, meeting with King Abdullah II to discuss Arab and regional strategies amid ongoing developments in the region, particularly in Syria. This visit underscored Iraq’s strong interest in its ties with Jordan.

On Dec. 15, 2024, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani traveled to Amman, where he met King Abdullah II, Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez. According to a statement from Al-Mashhadani’s office, his meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and security domains, aiming to support stability and development in both nations.

Economic and Trade Ties Flourish

Jordanian officials have emphasized the strategic importance of their partnership with Iraq. Mubaidin reiterated, "Jordan recognizes the depth and significance of its relationship with Iraq and consistently advocates for joint efforts to ensure Iraq’s security and stability while fostering a comprehensive partnership that benefits both nations."

Economic ties between the two countries also remain robust. On Tuesday, the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce announced that Iraq ranked as Jordan’s largest importer in 2024, with total imports valued at 691 million Jordanian dinars.

The oil trade is another vital pillar of cooperation. According to statistics released by Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) on Dec. 28, 2024, Iraqi oil exports to Jordan rose by 7.45% over the first 11 months of 2024, reaching 3.56 million barrels compared to 3.31 million barrels during the same period in 2023. SOMO further reported that Jordan imported approximately 3.8 million barrels of Iraqi oil last year under a renewed agreement signed in mid-2024.

Expanded Energy Cooperation

In August 2024, Iraq and Jordan agreed to increase monthly oil exports from 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels, raising the annual total from 300,000 barrels to 450,000 barrels. This expansion now covers approximately 10% of Jordan’s crude oil needs, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Through mutual commitments to security, economic development, and energy collaboration, Iraq and Jordan continue to set an example of regional partnership, working together to promote stability and prosperity for their citizens.