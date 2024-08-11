King Abdullah to US Congress Staffers: Jordan will not be a battleground

Shafaq News/ Jordan's King Abdullah II cautioned that the ongoing conflict in Gaza poses a huge risk to the stability of the Middle East, as long as hostilities persist, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court on Sunday.

During a meeting with US Congress staffers at al-Husseiniyah Palace, King Abdullah underscored the necessity of international efforts to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire to prevent the conflict from escalating further in the region.

"The region will remain vulnerable to an expansion of the conflict threatening its stability as long as the war in Gaza continues," King Abdullah said, urging intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The King reiterated Jordan's stance, stating that the Kingdom will neither become a battleground nor compromise the safety of its citizens. He also condemned the Israeli extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and raised concerns over violations at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

King Abdullah, according to the statement, called for a political solution based on the two-state model, which he described as the only viable path to lasting peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for "the ongoing support from Washington", while members of the US delegation acknowledged Jordan's significant role in promoting "peace and stability" in the region.