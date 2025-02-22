Trump hints at ‘good news’ in Middle East

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US President Donald Trump suggested that “good news” is on the horizon for the Middle East but declined to provide further details, according to US media reports.

Trump reiterated that his plan for Gaza is “effective but will remain a recommendation rather than an imposed solution.” He also expressed surprise at Egypt and Jordan’s rejection of his proposal to evacuate Gaza’s population during reconstruction efforts.

Describing Gaza as strategically located but currently uninhabitable, Trump claimed that many residents would choose to leave if given the opportunity.

The Gaza Strip has suffered widespread devastation since October 7, 2023, with 60% of its infrastructure destroyed, including homes, schools, and hospitals. The death toll has surpassed 62,600, with more than 111,700 injured and over 14,200 people still trapped under rubble. The humanitarian crisis remains dire, with 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced.