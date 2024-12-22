Trump vows to end Middle East chaos, prevent World War III

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US President-elect Donald Trump asserted that he will end the war in Ukraine, address the chaos in the Middle East, and prevent the outbreak of World War III.

In a Christmas speech, Trump announced that he would direct the military to "establish an Iron Dome system to protect the US's skies."

These statements come less than a month before Trump officially assumes office as President of the United States.

Trump added, "We will stop engaging in the foolish foreign wars that the United States has entered."

Regarding the United States' relationship with neighboring countries, Trump said, "I have informed officials in Mexico that what is happening at our border is unacceptable," referring to the influx of migrants towards the US border.

Trump also claimed that his country is "being robbed in the Panama Canal," emphasizing that "securing it is crucial for American trade."

On Saturday, Trump threatened to regain control of the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of imposing exorbitant fees for using the canal that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

In a post on his social media platform "Truth Social" on Saturday, Trump also warned that he would not allow the canal to fall into "the wrong hands," seemingly cautioning against potential Chinese influence over the waterway, stating that the canal "should not be managed by China."