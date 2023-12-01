U.S. forces targeted in 74 attacks since October 17

Shafaq News/ U.S. forces stationed in Syria faced an attack on Tuesday, marking the 74th incident since October 17, as confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during Thursday's Department of Defense briefing.

The attacks, originating from Iraqi groups (the Islamic Resistance in Iraq), have been occurring in both Iraq and Syria. The incidents are reportedly linked to U.S. support for Israel in its aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, particularly following a Hamas attack on October 7.