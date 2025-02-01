El-Sisi, Trump discuss Gaza ceasefire, long-term peace deal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the initiation of a “permanent” peace process in the region.

During a phone call, the Egyptian President once again congratulated Trump on his second term, highlighting “the significant trust” he enjoys from the American people, according to Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Mohamed El-Shennawy.

El-Sisi further invited Trump to visit Egypt as soon as possible to “strengthen strategic relations between the two countries and discuss the complex issues and crises facing the Middle East.”

The call reportedly featured a "positive" dialogue between the two leaders, focusing on continuing the first and second phases of the ceasefire agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, consolidating the ceasefire, and emphasizing the need to increase aid to Gaza's residents.

In light of this agreement, El-Sisi stressed the importance of securing a deal that guarantees security in the region, stating, "The international community relies on President Trump's ability to achieve a permanent and historic peace agreement that ends the decades-long conflict, especially given his commitment to peace, as he affirmed in his inauguration speech."

"This process must begin to secure a lasting solution in the region."