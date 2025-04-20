Invitation delivered: Jordan to participate in Iraq's Arab League Summit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

During the meeting, Hussein officially invited King Abdullah to attend the upcoming Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in Baghdad next month. He also provided an update on the final preparations being made by the Iraqi government to ensure the summit’s success, emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to creating an environment befitting the event’s significance.

King Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the invitation and reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for Iraq’s efforts in hosting a successful summit.

The two leaders discussed the strong and enduring bilateral relations between Iraq and Jordan, commending the existing cooperation between their nations. Both expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership for the benefit of their countries and peoples.

The conversation also covered key regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues of mutual concern. They reiterated the importance of fostering stability in the region.