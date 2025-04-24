Iraq, Jordan focus on bilateral ties and regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al-Safadi met with both Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, discussing regional developments, security challenges, and efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Iraqi Presidency's official statement, President Rashid underscored the importance of resolving regional and international conflicts and lowering tensions. He reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state.

“We remain committed to supporting the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate aspirations,” Rashid noted during the meeting.

He also welcomed the Arab Parliament’s general session in Baghdad, viewing it as a reflection of Iraq’s close relations with Arab partners and its ongoing engagement in collective initiatives.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister al-Sudani and Al-Safadi explored opportunities to deepen cooperation between Iraq and Jordan, particularly in the parliamentary and economic sectors. Both sides highlighted the importance of advancing ties to serve mutual interests, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office.

The discussions also extended to regional security and the importance of continued coordination between Baghdad and Amman.