Iraq, Jordan top diplomats to hold talks in Amman

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will visit Amman on April 20, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will meet with his Iraqi counterpart at the ministry's headquarters in the Jordanian capital.

The visit comes as ties between the two neighbors deepen on multiple fronts. Earlier this week, Iraq voiced strong support for Jordan after authorities dismantled a cell allegedly plotting attacks on Jordanian national security. At the same time, the second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electricity interconnection project is nearing completion, with officials expecting the grid to begin supplying up to 200 megawatts of electricity to Iraq by the end of August.