Jordan-Iraq power link nears finish line

Shafaq News/ The second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electricity interconnection project is nearing completion, Jordan’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) announced on Tuesday.

NEPCO Director General Sufian Al-Bataineh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the second phase—designed to supply power to the Al-Qaim area in Iraq at a voltage of 400 kilovolts—is expected to be fully operational by the end of August.

“The electricity supplied to Iraq upon completion of the project could reach between 150 and 200 megawatts,” Al-Bataineh revealed.

In August 2024, the annual report from Jordan's Ministry of Energy indicated that the second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical grid connection is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

For years, Iraq has relied extensively on importing electricity and gas from Iran, particularly during high-demand summer months. However, the country is now bracing for a potentially severe power shortfall as it enters a hot summer season, following the Trump administration’s decision to revoke a crucial waiver. The exemption had enabled Baghdad to pay Tehran for energy deliveries, but its cancellation aligns with Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.