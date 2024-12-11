Iraqi Prime Minister meets Jordanian King to discuss Syria, regional challenges

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman to discuss regional developments, including the unfolding situation in Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Al-Sudani’s visit is part of Iraq’s efforts to align Arab and regional responses to the rapidly changing dynamics in Syria, a senior Iraqi official told Shafaq News. “The visit focuses on coordinating stances, especially in light of al-Assad’s fall,” the official told Shafaq News.

“The meeting highlighted the need for stronger cooperation to address regional challenges and prevent conflicts from escalating across the Middle East,” according to a statement from al-Sudani’s office.

Al-Sudani called for supporting the Syrian people through the crisis, emphasizing “respect for their free will, safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, and preserving its ethnic and religious diversity. He reiterated Iraq’s commitment to helping Syria build a stable and inclusive state.”

Discussions also touched on the broader regional context. “Both leaders urged international action to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid to civilians there. They condemned settler violence in the West Bank and called for intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon and maintain its stability.”

Iraqi officials remain deeply concerned about the implications of al-Assad’s fall, particularly with opposition factions, some linked to extremist groups like Jabhat al-Nusra, taking control in Syria. The potential for heightened militant activity along the Iraq-Syria border has prompted Iraq to deploy military reinforcements to the area.

Officials warn that a security vacuum in post-Assad Syria could be exploited by extremist groups to expand their influence, posing major risks to Iraq and the broader region.