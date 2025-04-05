Iraq cabinet to review teachers’ demands on April 8

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s cabinet will review the demands of the Iraqi Teachers’ Union during its upcoming session on Tuesday, with its chairman expected to attend, the union announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Union said that the chairman, Uday Hatim Al-Issawi, met with Education Minister Ibrahim Al-Jubouri and Cabinet Secretary General Hamid Al-Ghazi to present a list of demands concerning teachers' financial and professional entitlements.

The Coordinating Committee for the Teachers’ Strike in Iraq confirmed earlier this week that the nationwide strike is set to begin next Sunday and is non-negotiable.

The planned strike centers on several key demands, including inclusion in the Educational Service Law and equal allowances to those granted to university staff under the Ministry of Higher Education.

Teachers are also calling for cost-of-living allowances, as well as increases in transportation, spousal, and children’s allowances.