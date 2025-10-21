President Barzani, US Envoy Barrack focus on Syrian dialogue

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the situation in Syria and recent regional developments with the US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkiye, Tom Barrack.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides stressed, in a phone call, the importance of addressing regional issues through "dialogue and mutual understanding."

Barrack praised Barzani’s role in promoting dialogue between Kurdish groups in Syria, urging him to continue his "constructive engagement" in this regard.

