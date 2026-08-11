Two former SDF fighters killed in Syria’s Qamishli

Shafaq News- Damascus

Two members of Syria’s Qamishli Brigade, recently integrated into the Defense Ministry from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), were killed and others wounded in an armed attack south of Qamishli on Tuesday evening, a Syrian security source told Shafaq News.

Gunmen on motorcycles fired RPG rounds at a brigade position in Tawil Harb village, south of Qamishli in Al-Hasakah province. The source said the attackers approached from areas where fighters associated with Arab tribes are active but did not identify those responsible.

On July 22, armed members of some Arab tribes in Al-Hasakah province began setting up “war tents” and threatened escalation over the SDF integration process, according to Syrian media.

Damascus and the SDF reached a comprehensive ceasefire and phased integration agreement on January 29, providing for troop withdrawals from contact lines, Interior Ministry deployments in Al-Hasakah and Qamishli, and the incorporation of local security structures into state institutions. The military plan calls for a new northeastern division incorporating three SDF brigades, alongside a separate Kobani brigade attached to an Aleppo-based division.

Implementation remains unsettled, with unresolved issues including the integration of SDF fighters, heavy weapons, oil fields and the Semalka crossing with Iraq.