Blasts rock SDF base near Qamishli

Shafaq News – Hasakah

On Sunday, a large explosion struck a military site belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of Hasakah, northeast Syria, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Witnesses said they heard at least three blasts at an SDF facility near the grain silos in Amer village, about 25 kilometers south of Qamishli, with plumes of smoke rising from the site.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and neither the SDF nor the Internal Security Forces has stated possible damage or casualties.