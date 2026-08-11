Tehran invites Kurdistan Region's Talabani to Tehran talks
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah / Tehran
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi invited Bafel Talabani, president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to visit Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday, according to a statement from Talabani's office.
During the call, the two exchanged views on the latest security, political, and economic developments in the region and discussed ways to end the current crisis.
Talabani said dialogue and diplomatic engagement were the most effective means of de-escalation, restoring stability, and protecting the interests of the Kurdistan Region's peoples. He praised Araghchi's role in seeking a peaceful end to the conflict.
کوردی | عربي | ENGسەرۆک بافڵ جەلال تاڵەبانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنی لەلایەن بەڕێز د. عەباس عێراقچی، وەزیری دەرەوەی کۆماری ئیسلامیی ئێرانەوە پێگەیشت.لە پەیوەندییەکەدا، هەردوولا بیروڕایان دەربارەی دوا پێشهاتە ئەمنی، سیاسی و ئابوورییەکانی ناوچەکە ئاڵوگۆڕ کرد و تاوتوێی رێگەچارەکانی…— Bafel Jalal Talabani (@Bafeltalabani) August 11, 2026