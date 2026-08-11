Tehran invites Kurdistan Region's Talabani to Tehran talks

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah / Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi invited Bafel Talabani, president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to visit Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday, according to a statement from Talabani's office.

During the call, the two exchanged views on the latest security, political, and economic developments in the region and discussed ways to end the current crisis.

Talabani said dialogue and diplomatic engagement were the most effective means of de-escalation, restoring stability, and protecting the interests of the Kurdistan Region's peoples. He praised Araghchi's role in seeking a peaceful end to the conflict.