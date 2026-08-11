Al-Zaidi reshuffles senior military posts in Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered changes to senior security and military positions in Diyala on Tuesday, according to a security source in the eastern province.

The changes included the transfer of Major General Dhirgham al-Alwani from deputy commander of Diyala Operations Command to commander of the 1st Infantry Division.

The reshuffle also moved Major General Iyad Ayada from commander of the 1st Infantry Division to deputy commander of Diyala Operations Command.

An official statement is expected shortly.