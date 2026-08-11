CENTCOM disables cargo ship's engine near Iran blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces disabled the steering system of the Panama-flagged cargo ship "M/V Villa Nova" while it attempted to cross the Gulf of Oman and breach the US blockade imposed on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Tuesday.

A US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles at the Villa Nova's engine room after its civilian crew ignored repeated warnings from US forces. The ship was consequently halted before crossing the Gulf toward Iran in violation of the US blockade, which remains fully in effect.

CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels that attempted to breach the blockade, disabled three violating ships, and seized two others since the naval blockade on Iran resumed on July 14, the statement added.

Earlier today, CENTCOM forces disabled the steering gear of Panama-flagged M/V Vela Nova as the cargo vessel attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman and violate the U.S. blockade against Iran by sailing toward an Iranian port.A U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two hellfire… pic.twitter.com/hqY1g2Ng8q — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 11, 2026

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that the US military facilitated 42 transits through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 48 hours, while noting that Revolutionary Guard activities in the strait continued during the same period.