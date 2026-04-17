US maintains Iran naval blockade, 19 ships turn back

Shafaq News- Washington

The naval blockade on Iran remains in force, with more than 10,000 US sailors, Marines, and airmen enforcing restrictions on vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports and coastal areas, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it sails alongside the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), April 16. Over 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen are enforcing the blockade against ships attempting… pic.twitter.com/yHzHPxYnzr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2026

A US destroyer ordered a merchant vessel to return to an Iranian port as part of the naval blockade. CENTCOM added that 19 ships have complied with US instructions to turn back.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) directs a merchant vessel to return to an Iranian port as it enforces the U.S. blockade, April 17. Since commencement of the blockade, 19 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran.… pic.twitter.com/v4dhGw8wUH — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that no new understandings have been reached with Washington following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that previous remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi fall within the framework of the ceasefire agreement.

The naval command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that non-military vessels may transit the strait only through routes approved by Iran, while military vessels remain barred from passage. It added that maritime traffic is subject to authorization by Iranian forces and is linked to the implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon.