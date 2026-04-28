US redirects 39 ships, Iran says 52 bypass blockade

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces redirected 39 vessels while continuing operations across the Middle East to enforce a maritime blockade on Iran, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Tuesday.

It also boarded a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea on suspicion it was heading toward Iran, then releasing it after inspection confirmed it was not bound for any Iranian port, according to the statement.

Earlier today in the Arabian Sea, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a… pic.twitter.com/UFx329OsHj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 28, 2026

CENTCOM later stated that more than 20 vessels remain moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar.

Prior to the U.S. blockade on Iran, 5 ships were moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on an average day. Today, more than 20 vessels remain in Chah Bahar as U.S. forces cut off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the ongoing blockade. pic.twitter.com/eE6vEgsQ8d — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 28, 2026

In Tehran, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported that 52 Iranian vessels -31 oil tankers and 21 cargo ships- bypassed the US blockade within a 72-hour period, citing satellite tracking data up to 22:00 local time on Monday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on March 2 the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on February 28. A temporary ceasefire was declared on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Pakistan on April 11 that ended without agreement. US President Donald Trump extended the truce on April 21 at Pakistan’s request pending an Iranian proposal for further negotiations, without specifying a timeframe.

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