US redirects 39 ships, Iran says 52 bypass blockade

US redirects 39 ships, Iran says 52 bypass blockade
2026-04-28T19:45:29+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces redirected 39 vessels while continuing operations across the Middle East to enforce a maritime blockade on Iran, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Tuesday.

It also boarded a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea on suspicion it was heading toward Iran, then releasing it after inspection confirmed it was not bound for any Iranian port, according to the statement.

CENTCOM later stated that more than 20 vessels remain moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar.

In Tehran, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported that 52 Iranian vessels -31 oil tankers and 21 cargo ships- bypassed the US blockade within a 72-hour period, citing satellite tracking data up to 22:00 local time on Monday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on March 2 the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on February 28. A temporary ceasefire was declared on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Pakistan on April 11 that ended without agreement. US President Donald Trump extended the truce on April 21 at Pakistan’s request pending an Iranian proposal for further negotiations, without specifying a timeframe.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks

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