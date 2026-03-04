CENTCOM: Over 20 Iranian vessels destroyed since February 28

Shafaq News- Washington

The US military announced on Wednesday that it has sunk more than 20 Iranian naval vessels since the war with Tehran began on February 28, 2026.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a Soleimani-class warship was also struck, vowing that US forces will continue to defend freedom of maritime navigation.

U.S. forces have struck or sunk to the bottom of the ocean more than 20 ships from the Iranian regime. Last night, CENTCOM added a Soleimani-class warship to the list. pic.twitter.com/KgW8cS726P — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026

Earlier this week, the US military revealed that it struck 11 Iranian Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, noting that there are still no military ships for Iran in this area. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted that American forces sank nine Iranian naval vessels and targeted Iran’s naval headquarters. In a post on Truth Social, he described several of the ships as “large and important,” with additional targets being pursued.