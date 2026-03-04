CENTCOM: Over 20 Iranian vessels destroyed since February 28

CENTCOM: Over 20 Iranian vessels destroyed since February 28
2026-03-04T17:31:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US military announced on Wednesday that it has sunk more than 20 Iranian naval vessels since the war with Tehran began on February 28, 2026.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a Soleimani-class warship was also struck, vowing that US forces will continue to defend freedom of maritime navigation.

Earlier this week, the US military revealed that it struck 11 Iranian Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, noting that there are still no military ships for Iran in this area. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted that American forces sank nine Iranian naval vessels and targeted Iran’s naval headquarters. In a post on Truth Social, he described several of the ships as “large and important,” with additional targets being pursued.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon