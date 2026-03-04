Iran downs Israeli drones, claims attacks on US bases in Gulf

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s military said Wednesday it destroyed six Israeli drones in multiple provinces and carried out drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

In what it described as Statement No. 11, the Iranian army said most of the intercepted drones were Hermes models and were shot down in Isfahan, Kurdistan, and Tehran using domestically produced defense systems integrated into the country’s joint air defense network.

The military added that drone attacks conducted by Iran’s ground, naval, and air forces targeted US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as unspecified objectives in Israel.