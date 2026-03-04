Kurdistan Region restores oil exports via Ceyhan

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan resumed on Wednesday following a one-day interruption caused by technical and operational issues, a source at the state-run North Oil Company told Shafaq News.

“Pumping toward the Turkish port of Ceyhan has restarted after the fault that triggered the temporary halt was resolved,” the source added, noting that exports are proceeding normally. Technical teams have also monitored the system to maintain stability and prevent further stoppages.

Before the brief suspension, export volumes were estimated at around 200,000 barrels per day.

The halt followed the stoppage of production and export operations at Iraq’s largest oil field, Rumaila, in Basra province, where regional military escalation disrupted shipping routes and export mechanisms.