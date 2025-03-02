SOURCES: KRG delegation in Baghdad for oil export talks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Baghdad for talks on resuming oil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan pipeline, informed sources revealed on Sunday.

“Representatives from the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources are meeting with officials at the Federal Ministry of Oil to address outstanding issues, including the restart of oil exports from the Region’s fields and operational concerns of oil companies,” one source told Shafaq News.

Another source noted that the meeting, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was moved up due to recent developments but declined to provide further details.

The discussions follow an invitation from the Federal Ministry of Oil to international oil companies operating under the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) and the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources to attend a meeting in Baghdad on March 4, 2025.