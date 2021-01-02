Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 123 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 4.595 bpd in the fourth week of December."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.212 million bpd), Mexico (589 thousand bpd), and Ecuador (305 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Columbia is 89 thousand bpd, and from Nigeria 159 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 118 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.