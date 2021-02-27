Iraq Oil Exports to the US Falls

Shafaq News/ US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Saturday, that the Iraqi oil exports to the US dropped to zero levels last week.

EIA report received by Shafaq News Agency said, "average US crude oil imports from six countries touched 3.634 million barrels per day, 1584 barrels less compared to 5.218 million barrels per day in the previous week."

The report added that the biggest portion was imported from Canada (2.831 million barrels a day), followed by Mexico (355 thousand barrels), Columbia (200 thousand barrels), and Saudi Arabia (237 thousand barrels).

The US oil imports from Ecuador reached 55 thousand barrels compared to 50 thousand barrels from Nigeria daily.