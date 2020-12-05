Iraq’ oil exports to the United States dropped to zero bpd

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq did not export oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports dropped to zero bpd in the fourth week of November, compared to 197 thousand bpd in the week before."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.631 million bpd), Mexico (534 thousand bpd), and Colombia (285 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Brazil is 186 thousand bpd, Ecuador 126 thousand bpd and from Nigeria 149 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 73 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.