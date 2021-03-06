Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in fourth week of February

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 68 thousand bpd after recording zero in the previous week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,174 thousand bpd in fourth week of February."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.648 million bpd), Mexico (602 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (368 thousand bpd) and Columbia (285 thousand bpd)."

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Nigeria 89 thousand bpd and Ecuador 114 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.