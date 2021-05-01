Report

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed in the fourth week of April

Date: 2021-05-01T09:39:04+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States climbed to 270 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,728 thousand bpd in the fourth week of April."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,492 thousand bpd), Mexico (608 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (480 thousand bpd) and Columbia (294 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 225 thousand bpd, and from Russia 169 thousand bpd, Nigeria 119 thousand bpd, and Brazil 71 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

