Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased to 163 thousand bpd in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports dropped to about 163 thousand bpd in the past week, while US imports also decreased in the same week by 339 thousand bpd to export a total of by 5,130 thousand barrels per day."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,147 thousand bpd), Mexico (702 thousand bpd), and Russia (283 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia is 188 thousand bpd, Ecuador 226 thousand bpd, Nigeria 169 thousand bpd, Brazil 67 thousand bpd and from Columbia 185 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.