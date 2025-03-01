Iraq’s Oil Ministry invites Kurdistan oil firms for talks in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Oil Ministry invited international oil companies operating under the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) and contracted with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources, to attend a meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

In a statement, the ministry said the meeting aims to "discuss issues related to the signed contracts, seeking to reach understandings that contribute to the development of oil fields in line with global best practices and in a way that serves the national interest."

The invitation comes a day after eight international oil companies operating in Kurdistan announced they would not resume oil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, despite Baghdad’s recent announcement of an imminent resumption.