APIKUR urges action after attacks on Kurdistan oil production
hafaq News – Erbil
The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) condemned a series of attacks targeting oil production sites operated by its member companies in the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement, APIKUR said the strikes endangered the lives of both local and foreign staff and caused damage to key infrastructure, adding that member companies are currently assessing the extent of damage to production and field operations.
In response to the attacks, most APIKUR-affiliated firms—regardless of whether they were directly targeted—have suspended production.
The group called on both the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to bolster security at oil facilities to “ensure the safety and security of our staff and facilities.”
Oil installations in the Kurdistan Region have come under repeated drone attacks in recent days, including strikes that continued into Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet identified the party responsible for the assaults.
