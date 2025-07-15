Kurdistan Presidency condemns drone attacks

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region strongly condemned the recent drone strikes targeting infrastructure and oil facilities, including attacks on the Khurmala and Sarsang oil fields that took place on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In an official statement, the Presidency called on the Iraqi Government to take urgent and decisive measures to prevent such assaults, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable.

“Such attacks pose a risk to the country’s stability, sovereignty, and both domestic and international investments,” the statement said.

به‌ توندى سه‌ركۆنه‌ى ئه‌و هێرشانه‌ ده‌كه‌ين كه‌ به‌ درۆن ده‌كرێنه‌ سه‌ر ژێرخان و ناوچه‌ جیاجياكان له‌ هه‌رێمى كوردستان و له‌و چوارچێوه‌يه‌دا دوێنێ و ئه‌مڕۆ كێڵگه‌ى نه‌وتييان له‌ ناوچه‌كانى خورمه‌ڵه‌ و سه‌رسنگ به‌ ئامانج گرتووه‌.https://t.co/KI1cu8bjbf pic.twitter.com/Wh4A17Cj11 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) July 15, 2025

The condemnation follows consecutive drone incidents that hit key energy sites in Erbil and Duhok provinces. While no casualties were reported, the strikes caused material damage and raised alarm over the security of Iraq’s critical infrastructure.