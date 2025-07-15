US condemns drone strikes on oil fields in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States on Tuesday condemned a string of recent drone attacks targeting vital oil infrastructure across Iraq, including strikes on two oil fields in the Kurdistan Region over the past 48 hours.

In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Baghdad, Washington denounced the July 14 and July 15 drone attacks on the Khurmala and Sarsang oil fields as “unacceptable,” calling on the Iraqi government to prevent such acts and hold those responsible accountable.

“These attacks undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and hurt Iraq's efforts to attract foreign investment,” the embassy said, urging authorities in Baghdad to exercise control over armed actors operating within the country.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a drone strike hit a production facility at the Sarsang oil field in the Chamanke (Jamanki) subdistrict of Amedi district, Duhok province. The blast ignited a fire and forced operator HKN Energy to suspend all operations at the site. No casualties were reported.

Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the fire, while the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed the attack was carried out using a drone, labeling it “an act of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region’s vital economic infrastructure.”

Later on Tuesday morning, another drone crash was reported in the Takiyya subdistrict of Sulaymaniyah province. According to a security source, the unmanned aerial vehicle went down near the Xendan (Khanadan) area, causing a powerful explosion and visible smoke.

Less than 24 hours before these two incidents, two explosive-laden drones targeted the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province. The attack damaged water pipelines but caused no injuries.