Unidentified drone crashes in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone crashed on Tuesday morning in the mountainous area of Takiyya subdistrict, located within al-Sulaymaniyah province, causing a loud explosion and plumes of smoke, a security source told Shafaq News.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) went down near the Xendan (Khanadan) area, setting off a powerful blast that sparked panic among residents in nearby communities, according to the source. There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

Witnesses confirmed to Shafaq News that the drone fell in an uninhabited, rugged terrain and that the explosion did not affect populated areas.

Security forces arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation to determine the drone’s origin and purpose. As of this report, no official statement has been issued by local or federal authorities.

The incident comes amid heightened security tension in the Kurdistan Region. Since Monday evening, three explosive-laden drones have struck oil infrastructure in northern Iraq, including the Sarsang oil field in Duhok and the Khurmala field in Erbil, as confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Takiyya district lies within the broader Chamchamal area, which includes the Khor Mor gas field — a strategic energy site in the Kurdistan Region. However, officials have not confirmed any link between today’s drone crash and recent attacks on energy infrastructure.