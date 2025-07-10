Drone intercepted near Coalition base in northern Iraq

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish security forces shot down an unidentified drone on Thursday as it approached a military installation in al-Sulaymaniyah province in Iraqi Kurdistan, that hosts units of the US-led Global Coalition, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 pm local time, when surveillance units of the 70th Brigade detected a drone operating in restricted airspace near the base.

“There were no casualties or material damage,” said Maj. Gen. Ahmed Latif, spokesperson for the 70th Brigade. “The drone’s origin and objective remain unknown at this time.”

Latif added that a technical investigation has been launched to determine whether the drone was part of a reconnaissance operation or intended to carry out an attack. No group has claimed responsibility.