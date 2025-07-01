Drone-linked explosion shakes Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A powerful explosion rattled Al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday evening, according to local authorities.

In a statement, Colonel Salam Abdul Khaliq, spokesperson for the Region’s Security Agency, explained that two drones crashed in the Tasluja district, causing the blast and prompting specialized teams to investigate the scene.

No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News that the two drones were shot down by the 70th Forces, a Peshmerga unit affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), with one crashing in the Tasluja area and the other near the unit’s headquarters.

A second source suggested that the blast was likely linked to a drone crash, though initial reports had not yet clarified whether it was accidental or deliberate.

Kurdistan witnessed another drone incident on Tuesday when an unidentified UAV crashed inside the Darkar displacement camp in northern Zakho, Duhok province.