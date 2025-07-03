Suicide drone crashes in open area of Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Diyala

On Thursday, an unidentified drone carrying two missiles crashed in an open area near the town of Kokez, within the Kifri district of the Garmian administration in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

While no casualties or material damage were reported, a second security source noted that the drone appeared to be of the "suicide" type, adding that it crashed specifically in the Marallah area of Kokez near the border with Diyala province.

The incident comes amid a growing number of drone sightings and crashes across Iraq, many of them in non-military zones.

Kokez is an administrative subdistrict within Kifri district, officially part of Diyala province in federal Iraq. However, it is administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through the Garmian administration in Al-Sulaymaniyah province. The area lies within the disputed territories claimed by both Baghdad and Erbil. Established in 1972, Kokez was previously part of Kirkuk province.