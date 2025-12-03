Israeli drone raids target Syria’s Damascus countryside

Shafaq News – Damascus

An Israeli drone struck the outskirts of Beit Jinn in the southwestern Damascus countryside on Wednesday, a Syrian source told Shafaq News.

The source said three missiles hit the road linking Beit Jinn and Tel Bat Al-Ward, while two other strikes targeted areas around Tel Bat amid heavy Israeli drone activity and heightened security tension.

No casualties were reported so far.

Meanwhile, field sources told Shafaq News that Israeli forces deployed in central Quneitra countryside, setting up a military checkpoint near the Zubaida Al-Gharbiya school and inspecting vehicles and pedestrians, raising concerns about a possible new incursion or further field operations.

Last week, an Israeli patrol entered the Druze-majority town of Beit Jinn and detained three men, triggering clashes that left 13 people dead and more than 20 wounded, according to the Syrian Health Ministry. The Israeli military said six of its soldiers were also injured.

Since the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its operations inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites, and expanding its presence within the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh).

