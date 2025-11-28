Syria accuses Israel of “deliberate massacre” in Beit Jinn raid

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria on Friday accused Israel of carrying out a “deliberate massacre” during an overnight operation in the town of Beit Jinn, south of Damascus, saying residential areas were hit and civilians killed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Israel “fully responsible” for the deaths and destruction, urging the UN Security Council, the United Nations, and the Arab League to intervene. Damascus said the strike was part of a pattern of repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty and vowed to continue defending its territory under international law.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/YzsGV8FEYp — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) November 28, 2025

According to our correspondent, the clashes began when an Israeli patrol crossed into the town at dawn and arrested three men. Residents confronted the forces as they withdrew, prompting renewed exchanges of fire.

Witnesses reported that Israeli drones struck several points inside the town amid the retreat.

Najeeb al-Naa’san, director of emergency and ambulance services at the Syrian Health Ministry told Shafaq News that hospitals had received 13 bodies and more than 20 wounded, warning that the toll was preliminary because rescue teams were unable to reach the town’s entrances due to ongoing Israeli strikes.

The Israeli army said two officers and a reservist were critically wounded, another reservist sustained moderate injuries, and two personnel suffered minor wounds. All were evacuated to hospitals.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel has expanded operations inside Syria, carrying out ground incursions and airstrikes against weapons depots, vehicles, and armed groups, while deepening its presence in buffer zones established under the 1974 disengagement agreement.