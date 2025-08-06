Suspected Israeli strike targets Syrian army site in Latakia countryside

Shafaq News – Latakia

An explosion occurred Wednesday evening at a Syrian army installation in the coastal province of Latakia, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

The blast struck the 107th Brigade of the Syrian army in the village of Zama, located within the city of Jableh in Latakia’s countryside.

Preliminary information suggests the explosion may have resulted from an Israeli strike targeting the military site, though the cause has not been officially confirmed.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, and no casualties have been reported as of yet. Security forces were seen deploying around the area shortly after the incident.

No official statement has been issued by the Syrian military or government sources at the time of publishing.