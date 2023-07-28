Drone targets vehicle in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / A drone targeted a vehicle in the Sharbazher district of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate. A source, who preferred to remain anonymous, reported the incident to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

According to the source, an evening strike hit a vehicle in Sharbazir, located in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, carried out by a drone.

The source added that the vehicle was carrying several individuals, and as of now, their identities and conditions have not been determined due to the remote location of the incident.

The explosion caused fires in the village, prompting rapid response from civil defense teams to extinguish the flames that resulted in significant damage to vast areas of land. Health teams also arrived at the scene to retrieve the victims, while security forces initiated investigations into the incident.