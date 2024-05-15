Iraq's Islamic Resistance attacks Eilat with a new drone

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance has launched another attack into Israeli targets, targeting the Eilat Port with a new kamikaze drone.

Claiming responsibility for the strike in an official statement, the group stated it was in support of Gaza.

This marks the first time the group has used al-Arfad suicide drones, which bear resemblance to the Yemeni armed forces' Sammad line of attack drone.

Previously relying on its own version of the Shahed-101 drone, the group released a video capturing the moment the drone struck the target in Eilat. However, details regarding the location of impact and casualties remain undisclosed.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, has been increasingly staging such attacks on Israeli targets, particularly since the Israeli offensive in Rafah.