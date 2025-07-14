Explosive drones crash near Iraqi oil field

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Two explosive drones crashed near an oil field, while another unidentified drone was spotted flying nearby, security sources reported on Monday.

The source speaking to Shafaq News confirmed the drones fell in the Kandayna area, targeting a site within the Khurmala oil field in Makhmour district, Nineveh province.

Meanwhile, in Kirkuk, another unidentified drone was observed flying over the village of Khanouka in Al-Shirqat district, northern Saladin. Its flight path and affiliation remain unclear.

Residents of Khanouka noted the drone flying at a relatively low altitude, which prompted concern among the local population. The drone left the area without causing any damage or incidents.

Security authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding these events.