Drone attack sparks fire at Sarsang oil field in Duhok, KRG condemns

A drone attack struck the Sarsang oil field early Tuesday morning in the Chamanke (Jamanki) subdistrict of Amedi district, Duhok province, causing a fire and forcing the suspension of operations, according to US-based operator HKN Energy.

The explosion occurred around 7:00 a.m. local time at one of the company’s production facilities. No casualties were reported, but the blast ignited a fire that emergency teams are currently working to contain.

HKN Energy said the cause of the explosion is under investigation and that all operations at the site have been suspended until the area is secured and a full assessment is completed.

The Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed that the incident is caused by a drone attack, condemning it as an “act of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region’s vital economic infrastructure.”

The ministry noted that no injuries were reported in the attack.

Tuesday’s strike follows a similar incident less than 24 hours earlier, when two explosive-laden drones targeted the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province, damaging water pipelines but causing no casualties, according to the ministry.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the two incidents are linked.

The Sarsang field, located in Block Sarsang, is a producing onshore oil site jointly owned by HKN Energy, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and ShaMaran Petroleum. It currently contributes around 1% of Iraq’s daily oil output. A planned expansion project, East Swara Tika, is in the feasibility stage and expected to begin in 2027.