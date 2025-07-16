Drone strike targets oil field in Duhok, Second incident within hours

Shafaq News – Duhok

A drone strike targeted an oil field in Duhok, in the northern part of the Kurdistan Region, damaging the site, security sources revealed on Wednesday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News, identified the Baadre oil field in the Sheikhan district as the target, noting that the strike triggered a large explosion, sending flames and thick smoke into the sky. The incident marked the second drone attack on oil infrastructure in Duhok within a matter of hours.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources also reported significant damage to oil infrastructure in both Duhok and Zakho. That announcement followed a report from the Region’s counter-terrorism service, which documented four drones striking three separate oil sites in coordinated attacks.

Additional drone incidents were recorded earlier this week. On Monday and Tuesday, three explosive-laden drones hit the Khormala and Sarsang oilfields in Erbil and Duhok. The Ministry later confirmed the attacks caused material damage but resulted in no casualties.