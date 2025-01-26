Drone strike injures Peshmerga soldier in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a drone attack injured a Peshmerga member near Zakho in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that “the incident occurred in the Zeriza area, where the drone targeted a private vehicle carrying the soldier as he was returning from military duty,” leaving him injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

On Friday, the Iraqi Border Guard Command announced that an armed combat with PKK militants in Batifa subdistrict, Zakho.

Moreover, a security source stated to Shafaq News that the clash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a third wounded, while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched an airstrike on the same house, completely destroying it,” the source said.

The combat broke out when a Border Guard patrol was investigating suspicious activity in the area.

The patrol approached a house where two PKK fighters were hiding and demanded their surrender. “However, the fighters refused, leading to an intense firefight,” the source revealed.

Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, the group has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for the Kurdish population in Turkiye.