Clashes between the Peshmerga and PKK in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted between the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) earlier today, Saturday, in the north of Duhok Governorate.

The Peshmarga's Cheif of Staff, Lieutenant General Jamal Aymanki, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "clashes took place at 8:30 this morning near mount Metin in Amadiyah sub-district between the Peshmerga forces and fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party."

"PKK fighters opened fire towards the Peshmerga forces. The Peshmarga responded consequently. The clashes lasted for 25 minutes," he elaborated.

"The PKK are exploiting President Barzani's firm position that prohibits the Kurdish-Kurdish combat. The Peshmarga will not sit idly and we will respond harshly to any PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces."