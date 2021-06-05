Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-05T07:49:23+0000
PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Workers Party “PKK” killed four of Peshmerga forces in Al-Amadiya, Duhok.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency that a Peshmerga force headed today, at dawn to Matin Mountain to establish a new military point to maintain security in the area.

The Source added that PKK targeted the Peshmerga with a cornet which killed four and injured five others from the Peshmerga."

For his part, The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga, Lieutenant-General Jamal Eminki, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, that a number of Peshmerga forces were killed and wounded in an ambush by PKK in Matin.

related

Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-24 10:02:07
Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Duhok

Date: 2021-01-27 07:19:41
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Duhok

United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06 06:31:30
United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Date: 2021-04-16 12:59:01
The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-08 12:04:30
Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Turkish aircrafts target villages north of Duhok

Date: 2020-10-14 06:09:25
Turkish aircrafts target villages north of Duhok

On Eid el-Fitr, Minister of the Peshmerga visits troops in Mosul

Date: 2021-05-13 16:15:34
On Eid el-Fitr, Minister of the Peshmerga visits troops in Mosul

Six causalities in a terrible car crash in Duhok

Date: 2021-05-07 19:35:06
Six causalities in a terrible car crash in Duhok