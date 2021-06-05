PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Workers Party “PKK” killed four of Peshmerga forces in Al-Amadiya, Duhok.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency that a Peshmerga force headed today, at dawn to Matin Mountain to establish a new military point to maintain security in the area.

The Source added that PKK targeted the Peshmerga with a cornet which killed four and injured five others from the Peshmerga."

For his part, The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga, Lieutenant-General Jamal Eminki, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, that a number of Peshmerga forces were killed and wounded in an ambush by PKK in Matin.